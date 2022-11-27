Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands

Trawick Christmas
Trawick Christmas(WTVY)
By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise.

The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd.

“Annually we see anywhere from 23,000-25,000 cars through the display,” said Trent Trawick.

What began as a father and son looking to bring back the nostalgia of looking at Christmas lights has quickly blossomed into a must see attraction every year.

“I remember as a child riding around with my family looking at Christmas lights,” said Trent. “When I went off to college, it felt like people stopped decorating as much as they do now. We started decorating here at the house and back then it was a two lane highway in the front. People started pulling off and you can imagine how dangerous that was. About four or five years into the display, that’s when we started the drive thru.”

With well over two million lights on display, numerous inflatables, and handmade character cutouts, the setup starts well before the holiday season.

“We begin doing that probably the last part of September,” said Milton Trawick. “There’s a lot behind the scenes that you don’t see that is done earlier in the year so that we can have plenty of time to do the other.”

You name it, they got it. From Disney characters to Christmas dinosaurs.

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking. Just how high is that electricity bill?

“It is quite a bit, but as my dad said the community has supported us with both attendance and their donations,” said Trent. “That is what has allowed us to continue. That was one of the things I did tell him when we did first start was if we ever have to stand out by the side of the road with our hands out and bucket to make ends meet, then I don’t want to do it.”

That’s right no charge to see this light show. The Trawicks want everyone to come out and enjoy.

“It’s just alive here,” said Milton. “We get used to the lights and the people. They’ll holler from their cars if we are out. It’s exciting to see the people and it just brightens the whole area here.”

And remember the reason for the season.

“One of the things we do try to make note of is what Christmas is all about,” said Milton. “We have the manger scene at the entrance and there’s a manger scene at the exit. We try to make sure the people know the reason for christmas.

So if you’re in the mood for some Christmas cheer, head on over to the City of Progress and see for yourself why this is a Wiregrass Wonder.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Goddin has numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva...
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
One killed in Pike County crash

Latest News

Shoppers supported local businesses on November 26 while doing their holiday shopping.
Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 11/24/22
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
"Adopt an Angel" this holiday season
"Adopt an Angel" this holiday season