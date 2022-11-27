Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise.

The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd.

“Annually we see anywhere from 23,000-25,000 cars through the display,” said Trent Trawick.

What began as a father and son looking to bring back the nostalgia of looking at Christmas lights has quickly blossomed into a must see attraction every year.

“I remember as a child riding around with my family looking at Christmas lights,” said Trent. “When I went off to college, it felt like people stopped decorating as much as they do now. We started decorating here at the house and back then it was a two lane highway in the front. People started pulling off and you can imagine how dangerous that was. About four or five years into the display, that’s when we started the drive thru.”

With well over two million lights on display, numerous inflatables, and handmade character cutouts, the setup starts well before the holiday season.

“We begin doing that probably the last part of September,” said Milton Trawick. “There’s a lot behind the scenes that you don’t see that is done earlier in the year so that we can have plenty of time to do the other.”

You name it, they got it. From Disney characters to Christmas dinosaurs.

Now, I know what you’re probably thinking. Just how high is that electricity bill?

“It is quite a bit, but as my dad said the community has supported us with both attendance and their donations,” said Trent. “That is what has allowed us to continue. That was one of the things I did tell him when we did first start was if we ever have to stand out by the side of the road with our hands out and bucket to make ends meet, then I don’t want to do it.”

That’s right no charge to see this light show. The Trawicks want everyone to come out and enjoy.

“It’s just alive here,” said Milton. “We get used to the lights and the people. They’ll holler from their cars if we are out. It’s exciting to see the people and it just brightens the whole area here.”

And remember the reason for the season.

“One of the things we do try to make note of is what Christmas is all about,” said Milton. “We have the manger scene at the entrance and there’s a manger scene at the exit. We try to make sure the people know the reason for christmas.

So if you’re in the mood for some Christmas cheer, head on over to the City of Progress and see for yourself why this is a Wiregrass Wonder.

