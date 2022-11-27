Troy captures Sun Belt West crown; will host conference championship game

JONESBORO, Ark. (WTVY) - In the first season under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Troy Trojans will be playing for a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Troy dominated Arkansas State 48-19 and won the Sun Belt West division title. Due to having a better conference record, Troy will host Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Troy struggled out of the gate against the Red Wolves before turning it on in the fourth quarter.

Down 19-14, the Trojans would score on a Kimani Vidal rushing touchdown to take a one point lead. That’s when things turned in Troy’s favor.

Redd Stewart would pick off James Blackmon and run it back for a touchdown to give Troy a 27-19 lead.

Vidal would rush for two more touchdowns in the fourth and finish with four total on the day. He would also eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark for the second straight game.

Troy improves to 10-2 on the season and has a chance to win its first conference championship since 2017.

