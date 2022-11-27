Troy captures Sun Belt West crown; will host conference championship game

Troy Trojans gear up for Homecoming
Troy Trojans gear up for Homecoming
By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (WTVY) - In the first season under head coach Jon Sumrall, the Troy Trojans will be playing for a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Troy dominated Arkansas State 48-19 and won the Sun Belt West division title. Due to having a better conference record, Troy will host Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Troy struggled out of the gate against the Red Wolves before turning it on in the fourth quarter.

Down 19-14, the Trojans would score on a Kimani Vidal rushing touchdown to take a one point lead. That’s when things turned in Troy’s favor.

Redd Stewart would pick off James Blackmon and run it back for a touchdown to give Troy a 27-19 lead.

Vidal would rush for two more touchdowns in the fourth and finish with four total on the day. He would also eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark for the second straight game.

Troy improves to 10-2 on the season and has a chance to win its first conference championship since 2017.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Goddin has numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva...
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
One killed in Pike County crash

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama downs Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions...
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic