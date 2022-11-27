Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested

Stabbing
Stabbing(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police.

Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson.

We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the side.

Officers were told that the person who stabbed the man was trying to get a ride out of the area. Police identified the suspect as Martin Pop Chub.

Chub’s phone number was obtained and investigators called to give him a ride out of town.

Police say when Chub came out of the woods, they arrested him.

It was discovered that Chub is an illegal immigrant, who later confessed to an interpreter that he stabbed the man because of a fistfight that got out of hand.

Investigators say during questioning they found the knife covered with blood in Chub’s pocket.

Chub faces assault charges but could face more if the victim’s condition worsens.

