Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers.

The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important to the owners of these shops, but also to the community.

Owner of Downtown Books, Stacy Fountain, “When you think about keeping your money close to home, and spending your money here, you’re not just supporting those people but you’re supporting your community your supporting your friends your supporting the people that you see and do life with in other areas.”

