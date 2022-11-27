CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins during holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians have Christmas gifts at their homes following the Black Friday holiday shopping weekend.

What could be the perfect present for little ones could also be a major temptation for thieves.

Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is expecting more break-ins before Christmas.

“After Black Friday, we purchase all these things, and a criminal knows that more than likely we’re going to buy all our Christmas gifts early,” Garrett said.

The FBI reports there were more than 586,000 burglary incidents in the United States last year, with more than 12,000 in Alabama.

People can be targeted by criminals if they are not careful on social media.

“Especially, if you’re saying you’re going to see Mickey Mouse in Florida for a week during Christmas time,” Garrett said. “That gives a criminal the idea or the opportunity to burglarize your house.”

People should also be mindful of the gifts they post online.

Residents should make sure to lock their doors when they are away from home.

Now could also be a good time to invest in a security system. CrimeStoppers recommends homeowners go with a system that has security cameras. People should make sure they know how to use it.

“They don’t know how to use it. So, when a crime does occur, they can’t download the video and give it to law enforcement,” Garrett added.

Video is valuable evidence that can assist police. That is why consumers should go with a reputable home security company and have good knowledge of their system.

