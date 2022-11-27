Beautiful start to the week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies to start off our workweek! Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s for the high through the middle of the week. Cooling off into the upper 60s for high temperatures by the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms can be expected for the greater part of the day Wednesday. The rest of the week we can expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 48°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 69°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 72° 10%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 70%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 63° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 69° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

