Alabama downs Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Two different seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

Alabama hoping for a win and some chaos to make another playoff appearance. The Tigers needing a win to become bowl eligible.

The Tigers score a touchdown first thanks to a Robby Ashford 24-yard run to take their largest lead inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2014.

The Tide responded the next drive to even it up at seven. They would end up scoring 21 unanswered points before the Tigers got into the end zone again.

The Tide would later take a 35-14 lead into the half.

Alabama opened the second half with a nine-play 72-yard drive to take a 42-14 lead.

The Tigers responded as Robby Ashford took a 14-yard run into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Alabama would continue to score. A Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run late in the fourth quarter gave Alabama a 49-27 lead and that would be the final.

In what could be his final game in an Alabama uniform, Tide quarterback Bryce Young had a monster game, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Tigers, Ashford accounted for three total touchdowns in the loss while running back Jarquez Hunter topped the 100-yard mark with 134 yards on the ground.

Alabama wins its third straight over the Tigers and improves to 10-2 on the season.

Auburn drops to 5-7 with the loss.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Goddin has numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva...
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
One killed in Pike County crash
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Attorneys: Officer spotted with car where murdered teens were found

Latest News

Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions...
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
Source: WBRC video
Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl