Alabama downs Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Two different seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

Alabama hoping for a win and some chaos to make another playoff appearance. The Tigers needing a win to become bowl eligible.

The Tigers score a touchdown first thanks to a Robby Ashford 24-yard run to take their largest lead inside Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2014.

The Tide responded the next drive to even it up at seven. They would end up scoring 21 unanswered points before the Tigers got into the end zone again.

The Tide would later take a 35-14 lead into the half.

Alabama opened the second half with a nine-play 72-yard drive to take a 42-14 lead.

The Tigers responded as Robby Ashford took a 14-yard run into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Alabama would continue to score. A Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run late in the fourth quarter gave Alabama a 49-27 lead and that would be the final.

In what could be his final game in an Alabama uniform, Tide quarterback Bryce Young had a monster game, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Tigers, Ashford accounted for three total touchdowns in the loss while running back Jarquez Hunter topped the 100-yard mark with 134 yards on the ground.

Alabama wins its third straight over the Tigers and improves to 10-2 on the season.

Auburn drops to 5-7 with the loss.

