Strong storms overnight Saturday

(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Strong thunderstorms expected overnight Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Wiregrass under a “Marginal risk” a slight risk has also been issued along the coast. Main threat for the overnight hours will be, strong straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, and a brief tornado is also possible. Overall risk is low but not zero.

TONIGHT – Strong showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65°. Winds SSE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 69°. Winds NE/E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 72° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 70%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 63° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

