November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties.

News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month, Slocomb Band Director Hunter Miller.

Miller has only been directing Slocomb’s middle and high school band since August.

“When they have that lightbulb moment, it kind of makes what we do worth it,” Miller said.

He’s already made an impact on students, something he attributes to his former band director.

“I would probably not be where I’m at today without her,” Miller explained. “She kind of took me under her wing and made me into what I am today. And I would like to do that to my students as well. That’s the mindset I go into every day.”

A 2020 graduate from Troy University, Miller is fortunate to have a mentor in his corner.

“I will call her on a daily basis, and she gives me advice and she walks me through things that I have challenges with. And there are times where she’s going through the same thing, and we just kind of walk through it together,” he said.

In three month’s time, the high school band received superior ratings at all three competitions they’ve been in.

Their success is something that Miller says comes from the hard work students put in over the years.

“Even though there are challenges to it, the kids feel like ‘okay, I’m not getting anywhere.’ But then they see ‘okay where was I at in 6th grade versus where am I at in 12th grade,’ it’s like night and day,” Miller told News 4.

When students need extra help outside of school hours, Miller is always there to lend a hand.

“It’s very community oriented, and that’s what I enjoy about it. Everybody in the school and in the community are very supportive of what we do. You don’t find that everywhere,” he said.

It’s that stress-relieving outlet that Miller hopes will keep the Slocomb band program alive for years to come.

“Band is fun. And if you can’t make band or music fun then you’re not going to have a band program because they’re all going to quit or they’re all going to do something else,” Miller explained. “So, you have to make them want to come here every day and want to be here. And if you don’t have that kind of personality, you’re just fighting a losing at the end of the day.”

