RVers roll in days before 87th Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa

Thanksgiving weekend means a lot more than leftovers. The 87th Iron Bowl is on November 26. The Crimson Tide plays host to Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year.

Ericka Bator drove 12 hours in her 40 footer and found her spot in the vast RV parking lot off Campus Drive. This will be Bator’s first Iron Bowl.

Bator and her family arrived from West Palm Beach, Florida, knowing they may or may not get tickets to the game. Bator’s son Andrew is a senior at the University of Alabama.

“Do something different. We always stay home for Thanksgiving, an opportunity to see the Iron Bowl. We were here for every game, tailgating, an experience I’ll never forget,” said Bator.

A few parking spots away, Jacob Farmer and his buddy Hayden are here with their families from Mobile, here three days early before the game. Hayden is going to the game while Jacob helps hold down the fort off Campus Drive.

“Have Thanksgiving, have fun, throw the football,” said Jacob and Hayden.

Several miles away at the Coaches Corner RV Park, Toby Nichols decided to make it a family affair. Nichols and the twin boys are going to the game while mom plans to stay behind and tailgate in their brand new camper. Toby Nichols has lost count the number of Iron Bowls he’s attended.

‘I’ve gone to this game since I was about two. It’s just as intense and regardless of the records, you know Auburn’s not having a great season but they’re fired up now. I think it’ll be a great game,” said Nichols.

Alabama versus Auburn. Match-up number 87 between the two just hours away.

Alabama has a record of 9-2, Auburn comes to town at 5-6.

