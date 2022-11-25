One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles or people were involved.

FHP said the next of kin has been attempted to be notified, but they have been unsuccessful in locating them.

