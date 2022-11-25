Local food bank leader wins "Silent Heroes" award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - David Hanks has worked with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank since 2000.

“I think what I enjoy the most is the fact that I can see how my work is helping people. 85 million pounds has gone through since 1990,” Hanks says.

For Hanks, numbers come naturally. It was his background in accounting that led him to the food bank.

“What I really like about it is it’s something different every day,” says Hanks “I could be speaking to a group, or crunching numbers, or I could be on a forklift.”

Throughout the years, Hanks has seen both the good and the bad.

“We’re back to pre-COVID distribution,” he says “about 3.3 mil pounds this fiscal year. During COVID it was up to 4.5 million.”

It’s the success stories though that make the job worth it.

“Occasionally I’ll get that person that will come and say ‘5 years ago I lost my job and y’all helped me out and now I want to give back to the food bank,’” Hanks describes, “right now I can feel the goosebumps from telling that story.”

David Hanks, executive director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, has worked there since 2000.

Hanks knows that being resourceful is everything.

“Food banking is about 2 things: helping those that are at poverty level that are in an emergency, and stopping food from being landfilled,” he explains.

Hanks realizes there is still room for improvement.

“We need to learn as a society to save and put back in your refrigerator for chicken salad or something like that. We’ve got to make sure we do the most we can with what we have,” says Hanks.

When asked about his favorite part of the job, the answer is easy for Hanks.

“The Wiregrass is one of the most generous areas I’ve ever experienced. You don’t see the collaboration in other areas like you do here.”

Hanks says there are 3 ways you can help the food bank’s efforts: volunteer, host a food drive or fundraise.

News 4 will be partnering with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank for our 10th Miracle on Foster Food Drive Dec 5-9. You can find more information about our efforts on our Miracle on Foster page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.