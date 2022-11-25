Job postings up significantly in October

MONTGOMERY - Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows that as of October 2022, the yearly comparison of online job ads is 109,337, up 17.3% from October 2021. The monthly total of online job ads for October 2022 is up 1.7% versus the previous month with an increase of 1,790 online ads.

The five occupations with the most online job ads are for Registered Nurses, Retail Salespersons, Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers, Customer Service Representatives, and Software Developers, Applications, with 16,126 ads placed for those occupations in October.

The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources, such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites.

Twenty-six percent of job ads have salaries of $75,000 and above; 22% have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 20% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 32% have salaries of $35,000 or under.

The top two employers posting the most online ads in October were Huntsville Hospital with 1,487 and UAB Health System with 1,237. The rest of the top 10 were: Encompass Health (678), Walmart/Sam’s (652), University of Alabama at Birmingham (602), Baptist Health (569), Lowe’s (526), Auburn University (450), Walgreens (450), and Aramark (432).

This month’s HWOL Occupation Focus is Physical Therapists.

Those employed in this occupation assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury. Physical Therapists may also plan, prepare, or carry out individually designed programs of physical treatment to maintain, improve, or restore physical functioning, alleviate pain, or prevent physical dysfunction in patients. Perform and document an initial exam, evaluating data to identify problems and determine a diagnosis prior to intervention. Record prognosis, treatment, response, and progress in patient’s chart or enter information into computer. Typically, this occupation requires a graduate’s degree. In Alabama, the advertised median salary for Physical Therapists is $79,730. This occupation has 170 Annual Total Openings in Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.