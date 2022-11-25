Inmate shot in apparent love triangle dispute

An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday, apparently by the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home in Taylor, a small Houston County town. Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim.

Poke had received the pass from Houston County Community Corrections, Director Tony Weber confirmed. Those passes are not unusual because community corrections inmates work jobs outside of lockup and are not considered dangerous.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has not released details of the shooting.

But court records show that a woman filed a protection from abuse petition on November 2 against Brent Guilford, who sources say is suspected of shooting Poke. She claims they are common-law married.

As of mid-morning Friday, no charges had been filed, per the Houston County Jail.

Weber said that Poke, the man who died, would have been released on December 13.

He served time in the work release program on charges of Promoting Prison Contraband, per court records.

