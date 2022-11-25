Fog and a few showers this morning
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS - A few showers around this morning through the rest of the day we might see a shower or two but chances are low. Temperatures today will be all over the place depending on where a boundary sets up, some of us will be stuck in the 60s when others could see the upper 70s. Tomorrow for the daytime hours we will stay dry but a cold front moves through tomorrow night. We will keep an eye on this for the chance of a few strong to severe storms. We will see the sun return for a few days before our next system moves in on Wednesday.
TODAY - Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 72°. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph 30%
TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%
TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. High near 70°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 60%
EXTENDED
SUN: Mostly sunny, rain moves out early. Low: 63° High: 70° 0%
MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%
WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 76° 60%
THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 63° 0%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%
SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft
