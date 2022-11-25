Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown

Bobcats on the prowl for a state title
By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - The Early County Bobcats are hosting Bowdon in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sports reporter Briana Jones caught up with Bobcats head coach Joel Harvin ahead of the game.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Goddin has numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva...
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there...
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
One killed in Pike County crash
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

Latest News

Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there...
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there...
Bright Athletes: Amiee Senn
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee