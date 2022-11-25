Cloudy and stormy weekend

SYNOPSIS – Overcast overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday. Small chance of isolated showers Saturday afternoon. A line of strong showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight Saturday. Some will be strong a few possibly severe but the threat is low. Be sure to check back tomorrow for an updated forecast.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers late. Low near 56°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds NE/E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, showers and strong thunderstorms. Low near 65°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 70° 80% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 60%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 63° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

