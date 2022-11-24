Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the Thanksgiving debate that will never die. Is it dressing or stuffing? This is one of many questions searched each year on Google.

In Alabama, cornbread dressing is the most searched. You will have to go north or west to find stuffing as the most searched on Google.

Stuffing is typically placed in the turkey while dressing is baked in a casserole dish.

Television’s “The West Wing” took on the issue during one of their Thanksgiving episodes. President Josiah Barlett took his questions to Butterball.

Turkey Anyone?

How a turkey should be eaten on Thanksgiving is another hot topic each year.

Smoked turkey is the most popular choice across the nation including Alabama. After that, people want it fried, baked, and then roasted.

Top Thanksgiving Questions

Americans have some important questions for Thanksgiving Day. One of the top questions is whether or not liquor stores will be open today. Another is what grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Speaking of liquor, here are the top drink ideas being searched.

Holiday Pie

While stuffing and turkey are important, Americans are also concerned about their pie too. Most want pumpkin followed by apple and pecan.

Thanksgiving Fun

While we love our football, it’s not the top thing Americans plan to watch or participate in on Thanksgiving Day.

Yes, we love Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by a wide margin over Thanksgiving football.

