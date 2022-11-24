Rain Returns To The Wiregrass

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers are set to return to the Wiregrass early Friday morning, with a few lingering showers into the midday and afternoon period. We’ll catch a break on Saturday, but showers and thunderstorms return Saturday night/early Sunday morning. We’re monitoring the potential for a few stronger storms. Pleasant weather returns for later in the day Sunday, with good weather into early next week.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, scattered showers late. Low near 60°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SE/N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 70° 10%

SUN: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 70° 80% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 60%

THU: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 63° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

