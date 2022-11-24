One killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man.

According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.

The driver, 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time as an investigation into the accident continues.

