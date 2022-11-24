One killed in Pike County crash

The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews...
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man.(Credit: MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man.

According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.

The driver, 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey, was ejected from the vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time as an investigation into the accident continues.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Robert Tyler Vaughn, 26, was charged in both Clay and Early counties with one count of sexual...
Blakely officer arrested in child porn possession investigation
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there...
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say

Latest News

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on...
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?
The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck kicked off Wednesday morning from Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Iron Ruck marchers trekking from Auburn to Tuscaloosa for veteran suicide prevention