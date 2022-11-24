Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Happy Thanksgiving! Today we will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s for the morning and lower 70s this afternoon. Rain moves in overnight tonight we might get a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather. Tomorrow we will still deal with the clouds and a few showers that will keep temperatures a little cooler. Saturday we are tracking the next cold front set to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday, this could bring some stronger to severe storms so we will keep an eye on it. Sunday the sun returns for a few days before our next system moves in later in the day on Wednesday.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low near 60°. Winds ENE 5 mph 60%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 70°. Winds E/N 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain overnight. Low: 55° High: 70° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny, rain moves out early. Low: 60° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 76° 60%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 23, 2022
Unsettled Period Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23-22
Warmer today