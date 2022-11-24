Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving

SYNOPSIS - Happy Thanksgiving! Today we will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s for the morning and lower 70s this afternoon. Rain moves in overnight tonight we might get a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather. Tomorrow we will still deal with the clouds and a few showers that will keep temperatures a little cooler. Saturday we are tracking the next cold front set to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday, this could bring some stronger to severe storms so we will keep an eye on it. Sunday the sun returns for a few days before our next system moves in later in the day on Wednesday.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low near 60°. Winds ENE 5 mph 60%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 70°. Winds E/N 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain overnight. Low: 55° High: 70° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny, rain moves out early. Low: 60° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 76° 60%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.