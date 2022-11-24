Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone.

Nothing brings tens of thousands of people to town like the Iron Bowl. Toby Wilson is the president of Wilson Hospitality, the managing team in charge of running the Hampton Inn. Wilson says Iron Bowl weekend is among the top five of his busiest weekends throughout the year when the game is played in Tuscaloosa.

“Yeah, we’re starting to have people come in here and they’re going to spend their Thanksgiving here in Tuscaloosa, extend their stay and go to the game Saturday,” said Wilson.

The Hirselj family was visiting Bryant-Denny Wednesday morning. Daughter Morgan Hirselj will attend her first Iron Bowl this weekend along with her parents and brother, who, by the way, just graduated from the University of Michigan who is ranked number three in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

“This one I am here,” said Morgan Hirselji. “I chose not go home for Thanksgiving and my parents came down and visited me. So lucky in that one.”

“This year I can root for Alabama knowing it won’t implicate Michigan in any way so, it’s really a best-case scenario for me,” said Drew Hirselj.

And Chris Coleman hopes a best-case scenario for himself as he prepares his business for another Iron Bowl.

“Yeah, the Iron Bowl is the Iron Bowl and it’s going to be a good weekend, but I am curious. We all know that. I’m curious as to how many students will be back because they had the entire week off for Thanksgiving. 70 percent are from out of state, most of them are gone right now,” said Coleman, owner of Unique Bar on University Boulevard on the Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Toby Wilson says Tuscaloosa has around 50 hotels and he’s quite confident, based on history, you’ll be hard pressed to find any rooms Friday and Saturday nights.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Goddin has numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva...
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there...
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
The 42-year-old Mathews man was ejected from his vehicle as a result of not using a seat belt.
One killed in Pike County crash
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

Latest News

Shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle dispute
Stock image of new jobs sign
Job postings up significantly in October
A man is dead following a crash in Santa Rosa County.
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown
Early County prepares for quarterfinal showdown