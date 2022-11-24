Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida.

Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Geneva Police Department, Bonifay Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Wednesday afternoon, on a motorcycle with no license plate after a BOLO was received from Washington County concerning a motorcycle that had fled from Chipley Police.

Goddin refused to stop for law enforcement which caused a pursuit to begin just east of SR 79 on US 90 and continued north on SR 79.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit just north of Mt. Olive Church as Godin caused the chase to continue at speeds of 100 mph, darting through passing traffic to avoid officers.

The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers joined in the pursuit at the four-way stop in Hartford, Alabama. The pursuit ended it just inside Coffee County, Alabama near mile marker 20 on SR 167.

The Bonifay Police Department would like to thank all agencies that assisted in the pursuit and ultimate arrest of the suspect.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.