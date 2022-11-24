Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn.

With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive.

Whether it’s on the diamond or in the classroom, her peers can tell you just how big of an impact she’s making to help change the world.

“Aimee is one of the most outstanding women, an I use that term correctly, young women that I’ve seen in my 15 years of doing this,” Al Gilmore, Aimee’s history teacher, said.

She is quite simple the definition of dignity and grace.

Aimee doesn’t have to say much for people to gravitate to her unique personality.

She is so driven to be the best version of herself that she can be.

You may have seen her on the softball diamond, or possibly, with her pom poms as a cheerleader. Wherever she is, a student with this much poise is hard to miss.

That’s because of the message she often passes along.

“Be you and don’t let anyone else decide who you are and do your best at anything you can do,” Aimee said. “Your best. Not anyone else’s best. Don’t try and compare yourself to anyone.”

Along with her outstanding academic record, and her poise on the diamond, Aimee is firm in her faith.

“For me as a person, God is my number one,” Aimee expressed. “And he helps me, he shines his light through me everyday and I use him as my guide and he’s just one of the biggest parts of my life that makes me who I am.”

Aimee’s positivity won’t stop on Tiger Drive. She plans to take it all the way to Livingston.

“I plan to do physical therapy but I want to attend the College of West Alabama,” Aimee told News 4. “They have an athletic training program that I toured and it has spoke to me a lot. I feel that’s where God is leading me.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.