Warmer today

SYNOPSIS - Starting the morning off in the 50s so a little warm than yesterday, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Thanksgiving looks good for the first half of the day before the rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. It looks like we will see a break in the rain later in the day on Friday before the cold front moves in on Saturday. We will keep an eye on Saturday for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms as the front moves through but right now the chance is low. After that the sun returns for a few days.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, rain late. High near 74°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 62° High: 73° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain later in the day. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 49° High: 73° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 53° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.