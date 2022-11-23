Unsettled Period Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be pretty good across the Wiregrass, as partly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy. Rain chances return for the evening hours, with scattered showers overnight and into the day Friday. We’re tracking another system that looks to bring us showers and thunderstorms later Saturday night.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 54°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 60°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 74° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 70° 20%

SUN: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 67° 70% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms late. Low: 56° High: 76° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.