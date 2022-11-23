Unsettled Period Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be pretty good across the Wiregrass, as partly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy. Rain chances return for the evening hours, with scattered showers overnight and into the day Friday. We’re tracking another system that looks to bring us showers and thunderstorms later Saturday night.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 54°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 60°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 74° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 70° 20%

SUN: Early morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 67° 70% early

MON: Sunny.  Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 72° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms late. Low: 56° High: 76° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between...
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-23-22
Warmer today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 22, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warmer Stretch Ahead