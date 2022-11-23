Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate.

Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Here are some of the places that will be offering meals on Thanksgiving:

Christian Mission, Enterprise

The Christian Mission in Enterprise will host a Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chopper’s Ol’ School BBQ, Daleville

Choppers is offering a free Thanksgiving Meal. They will also deliver to drop off point at Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Level Plains, Ozark, New Brockton and Wicksburg at 12 noon and 2pm. We will also still have our eat in dining and take out. If you would like to pick up at one of these locations please call the restaurant at 334-447-8049.

Moma Tina’s Thanksgiving Meal, Dothan

A meal will be provided on Thanksgiving Day 2022 at the Soup Kitchen.Starts at 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Soup Kitchen and at 12:00 Noon the group will bring the ministry to the streets.

Dothan Rescue Mission, Dothan

Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can walk in for a plate from 12 p.m.-1p.m.

Love in Action, Dothan

Walk in for a meal starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day

To find more places offering Thanksgiving meals or to volunteer with any of these organizations, visit Wiregrass 211′s Facebook page.

