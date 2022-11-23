PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!

Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits.

NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot.

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies
Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies(UAB)

