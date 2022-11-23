Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week.

This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat.

Janet loves to be held and scratched and will let you know how much she enjoys it. She is an inquisitive girl but a bit shy, which keeps leaves her wanting to know what’s happening without getting into too much trouble.

Janet is an older cat, which might be easier for someone who doesn’t have a lot of extra time to train an animal. She is already familiar with the litter box and is socialized already.

She already been spayed and had her shots, so Janet is ready to find her forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Janet, be sure to go to the Dothan Animal Shelter. They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 5p.m. You can also call the shelter at 334-615-4620.

To see more information from the shelter and check out the other furry friends they have there, you can visit their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.