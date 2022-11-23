Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was given three life sentences Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of killing one person and robbing two others in 2019.

Lagregory Grigges, 25, was on trial for the 2019 shooting death of Eric Lynn Thomas.

Grigges was found guilty of felony first-degree murder with a firearm, and two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Grigges and co-defendant Willie Lewis Whitsett, Jr. were accused of going to the victim’s home on East 7th Court intending to rob him of a safe they believed was in the home. Law Enforcement officials say the two burst into the home, armed, and demanded money from the victim and two people who were visiting. A woman was robbed of a small purse and another man of his wallet, but the victim ended up struggling with the defendants after saying there was no money.

Grigges shot Thomas multiple times in the back and both men fled.

