No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon, the Chatham County woman now charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, had her first court hearing on Wednesday.

She waived her right to appear - not appearing in-person or virtually - but did enter a not guilty plea.

The Recorder’s Court judge hearing the case said his court does not have the authority to grant her bond, so no bond has been set.

She was represented by the public defender’s office today. However, the attorney representing her Wednesday said she will not be Leilani Simon’s defense attorney moving forward.

The 22-year-old is being held behind bars on several charges connected to her son Quinton’s disappearance and death.

Quinton Simon’s disappearance garnered national attention and left many anxious for justice.

Police arrested Leilani Monday after uncovering human remains in a Chatham County landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they are still waiting on DNA results to confirm the remains are Quinton’s, but they believe they are.

