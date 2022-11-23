Mobile man sentenced to 97 months in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced this month to 97 months in federal prison for a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Christopher Porter Seals received the five-year mandatory minimum with an additional 37 months for violation of his supervised release conditions from a prior federal conviction.

The arrest stems from an incident back in March where Seals showed up at someone’s apartment unannounced with a backpack containing money and two plastic bags of drugs. According to authorities, Seals was on his way to Atlanta to deliver cell phones to his brother in prison.

Court documents showed that Seals was in possession of over 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl which he intended to distribute.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
Shooting
2 found shot in Dothan home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims

Latest News

Trojans fighting for a title
Trojans fighting for a title
$96 million solar project approved in Geneva
$96 million solar project approved in Geneva
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others...
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch for another segment of Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet