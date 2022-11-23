Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals

Love In Action Ministries
Love In Action Ministries(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!

They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible.

On Wednesday they spent the day preparing for the big event.

Plates will be filled with traditional Thanksgiving dishes like dressing and sweet potato casserole.

Love In Action often hears that if they didn’t do this, many in our community wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal.

Doing it every year is a no-brainer for the organization.

Ken Tuck, President of Love In Action expressed, “It’s wonderful to be able to do this, and all of the volunteers who come, and it’s just a great day of showing extra love of Christ to people who are in need.”

Tuck says they couldn’t pull off an event like this without the help of the community, and it comes from all over.

He tells News 4 a local homeless man used his own food stamps to buy $80 worth of pies for Love In Action to give out.

If you’re looking to give back, it’s not too late!

You can volunteer and deliver meals Thanksgiving morning with Love In Action.

Just show up around 9:15 am.

The organization is located at: 279 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36301.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between...
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

Latest News

FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
Angel Tree
“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban