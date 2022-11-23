Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!

They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible.

On Wednesday they spent the day preparing for the big event.

Plates will be filled with traditional Thanksgiving dishes like dressing and sweet potato casserole.

Love In Action often hears that if they didn’t do this, many in our community wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal.

Doing it every year is a no-brainer for the organization.

Ken Tuck, President of Love In Action expressed, “It’s wonderful to be able to do this, and all of the volunteers who come, and it’s just a great day of showing extra love of Christ to people who are in need.”

Tuck says they couldn’t pull off an event like this without the help of the community, and it comes from all over.

He tells News 4 a local homeless man used his own food stamps to buy $80 worth of pies for Love In Action to give out.

If you’re looking to give back, it’s not too late!

You can volunteer and deliver meals Thanksgiving morning with Love In Action.

Just show up around 9:15 am.

The organization is located at: 279 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36301.

