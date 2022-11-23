Experts say gas prices are down in time for Thanksgiving travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news tonight if you’re hitting the road for Thanksgiving—gas prices are coming down!

Right now, gas prices across Alabama are well below the national average of $3.63 per gallon.

Head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan, said you don’t need to be in a rush to fill up your tank before heading to grandma’s house this Thanksgiving.

That’s because gas prices are expected to continue coming down.

De Haan also recommends shopping around before you do fill up because there are quite a few stations with gas under $3.

Gas prices in some areas of Alabaster Tuesday morning were as low as $2.85 for a regular gallon of gas, while some gas prices in downtown Birmingham were as high as $3.48.

De Haan said the average price right now is around $3.18 a gallon, which is about 7.5 cents cheaper than last week.

“It’s going to be very close on whether or not this Thanksgiving is cheaper than last year. We’re getting very close. Last year going into Thanksgiving, prices were about $3.13, so about 4.5 cents lower than where they are today, but the good news is relief if is coming and it will continue through Thanksgiving and probably for the next few weeks,” De Haan said.

De Haan said there are a few factors driving down gas prices including a COVID shutdown in China, and lower demand for gas here in the states during the colder months.

