Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge

The Wolfpack were named the #1 student section in the state of Alabama.
The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.(The Bama Buzz)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama.

The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.

READ MORE: Dothan High student section named AHSAA Fan Challenge semifinalists

With the win, along with ultimate bragging rights, Dothan High School will receive $1000 in prize money from The Bama Buzz to go towards the school’s supplies of choice, a sportsmanship banner, and a feature article through Bham Now/The Bama Buzz. The school will also be recognized on-field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn before the afternoon game at the Super 7 Championships on Thursday, December 1.

“Dothan High School’s Wolfpack pride is electric and they demonstrate incredible organization, creativity, sportsmanship and support for their school,” said Bama Buzz. “Their fans show up and show out for every game and we were blown away by their submission to the 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge.”

WATCH DOTHAN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SECTION’S VIDEO SUBMISSION:

