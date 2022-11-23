“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time.

In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community.

In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.

There’s a total of 750, and over 400 have not been adopted.

Adopting an angel typically means spending $50 to $100 on clothing and toys for the child you choose.

Angels range from ages 0 to 12.

Each child has a wish list, so you know what to buy.

The Salvation Army says this program touches the lives of so many families in our area, and that it goes beyond gift giving for the children.

“It can change them,” says Major Linda Payton with Dothan’s Salvation Army. “It can just turn them around and give them hope, and that’s what I love about the Angel Tree program. It’s so personal, because you’re actually picking for a specific child, not for someone in general, but you’re making a difference for that one child.”

You can find angel trees at the mall, both Walmart supercenters, the Salvation Army office, and the Dove Christian Store, all in Dothan.

Once you choose an angel, you can drop off gifts at the mall or the Salvation Army office.

Distribution day for the gifts is December 19th at the Fairgrounds, and volunteers are needed!

You can call the Salvation Army at (334) 792-1911 for more details on volunteering.

