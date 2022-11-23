AAA shares tips for travelers before they begin their road trip

Millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA is working to make safety a priority for travelers.
Ingram said he encourages people to get their cars checked out ahead of a road trip by a...
Ingram said he encourages people to get their cars checked out ahead of a road trip by a certified technician to prevent possible break downs.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA is working to make safety a priority for travelers.

Clay Ingram is the public relations and marketing manager with AAA Alabama. He shares some tips for travelers who are driving to keep in mind before they begin their holiday road trips.

Ingram said he encourages people to get their cars checked out ahead of a road trip by a certified technician to prevent possible break downs. However, if you don’t have time for that he said there are other options.

He said drivers need to be sure to make time to check their fluid levels, tire pressure, and light bulbs all around the vehicle such as brake lights, turn signals, and headlights. He said it is important for the driver to do what they can before getting in the car to reduce potential distractions.

Ingram reminds people that with this level of traffic, they are expecting more cars will be on the road.

“The driver’s margin of error is going to be less, their reaction time is going to be less, and so it’s very important that they not be distracted while behind the wheel,” Ingram said.

He also advises drivers to slow down to help make sure you get to your turkey day destination

“Be a slower driver, that not only makes you safer and kind of takes some of the stress out of driving, but it can also save you quite a bit of money on fuel by being a slower, more conservative driver,” Ingram said.

Ingram also advises you to schedule some extra pad time when you’re planning your estimated destination arrival time. He said by doing this, it will allow you to avoid becoming an aggressive driver when or if you begin to run late.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
Kayla Sherman and another Buffalo Wild Wings employee were near the car of dine and dash...
Teens trying to dine and dash drive off with employee on car hood, police say
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between...
Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

Latest News

Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler