AAA shares tips for travelers before they begin their road trip

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA is working to make safety a priority for travelers.

Clay Ingram is the public relations and marketing manager with AAA Alabama. He shares some tips for travelers who are driving to keep in mind before they begin their holiday road trips.

Ingram said he encourages people to get their cars checked out ahead of a road trip by a certified technician to prevent possible break downs. However, if you don’t have time for that he said there are other options.

He said drivers need to be sure to make time to check their fluid levels, tire pressure, and light bulbs all around the vehicle such as brake lights, turn signals, and headlights. He said it is important for the driver to do what they can before getting in the car to reduce potential distractions.

Ingram reminds people that with this level of traffic, they are expecting more cars will be on the road.

“The driver’s margin of error is going to be less, their reaction time is going to be less, and so it’s very important that they not be distracted while behind the wheel,” Ingram said.

He also advises drivers to slow down to help make sure you get to your turkey day destination

“Be a slower driver, that not only makes you safer and kind of takes some of the stress out of driving, but it can also save you quite a bit of money on fuel by being a slower, more conservative driver,” Ingram said.

Ingram also advises you to schedule some extra pad time when you’re planning your estimated destination arrival time. He said by doing this, it will allow you to avoid becoming an aggressive driver when or if you begin to run late.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.