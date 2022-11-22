Warmer Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will thin across the area overnight, with mostly sunny skies returning for Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day is looking great with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s, but clouds thicken overnight with a few showers possible. We’ll keep the rain chance going into Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely later Saturday.

TONIGHT – Decreasing cloudiness. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 62° High: 76° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 67° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.