Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.

In addition to photos, investigators released the following security video of the suspect:

Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense.

Any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts should be directed to Troy Police at (334) 566-0500, or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip lines at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or through the P3 Tips app. If leaving a tip with CrimeStoppers, make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in case investigators need to make a follow-up.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.