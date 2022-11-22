Troy Police look to identify church burglary suspect

Several musical instruments and other equipment was stolen sometime between November 10 and 13.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between...
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.(Troy Police Department | Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church sometime between Thursday, November 10 and Sunday, November 13. He is alleged to have stolen several musical instruments along with other equipment.

In addition to photos, investigators released the following security video of the suspect:

Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense.

Any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts should be directed to Troy Police at (334) 566-0500, or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip lines at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867) or through the P3 Tips app. If leaving a tip with CrimeStoppers, make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in case investigators need to make a follow-up.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Shooting
2 found shot in Dothan home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims

Latest News

President Joe Biden announced his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan...
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
Troy Church Burglary
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.