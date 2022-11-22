Troy looks for seventh Sunbelt Conference title this weekend

The Troy Trojans(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Briana Jones and Cassidy Lee
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A chance to bring a state title back to Pike County is on the line for the Troy Trojans’ football team. The men will face Arkansas State (3-8) Saturday on the road.

The two teams have met 14 times with Troy winning 6 of the games. Last season, Troy took down the Red Wolves 38-10.

If Troy wins, the team will clinch a spot for the Sunbelt Conference Championship.

