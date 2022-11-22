News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Dothan double murder suspect in custody

The 14-year-old was wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home.

Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues

Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report that it criticized.

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Governor Ivey orders review of state’s execution protocol

The order comes after several recently failed IV executions.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase, highlighting some...
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center

The current center was built in 1958 and the city decided it was time for a change.

City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center

