News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home.
Harvest backtracks on inaccurate news report claims regarding church’s legal issues
Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing dispute with the United Methodist Church during Sunday services but provided no information beyond that contained in a news report that it criticized.
Governor Ivey orders review of state’s execution protocol
The order comes after several recently failed IV executions.
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
The current center was built in 1958 and the city decided it was time for a change.
