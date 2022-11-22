News 4 show changes for Thanksgiving week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There a few changes coming to our schedule this week due to the holiday.

Thanksgiving Day

There will be no Live at Lunch due to NFL on CBS.

News4 at 4 will air as normal on NBC Wiregrass.

News4 Iron Bowl Special will air at 5 p.m. on WTVY.

News 4 at 6 will air as normal.

News 4 at 6:30 will also air as scheduled.

New4 at 10 will air at 10:30 p.m.

Black Friday

There will be no Live at Lunch due to College Football on CBS.

News4 at 4 p.m. will air as normal on NBC Wiregrass.

There will be no News4 at 5 p.m. due to the SEC on CBS.

News4 at 6 p.m. will air as normal on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass.

The Iron Bowl Special will be air in place of News4 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass.

News4 at 10 p.m. will air in it’s normal time on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass.

