Local companies receive HIRE Vets award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program.

The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass.

RealTime, LLC of Dothan and Navigator Development Group Inc. in Enterprise.

“Alabama is home to almost 400,000 veterans who have put it all on the line to protect the freedoms that make the United States of America the greatest country in the world,” said Governor Ivey. “As a society, it’s our duty to support these American heroes as they transition from their careers in service to whatever it is they choose to pursue next, and I’m proud to see so many great Alabama companies have stepped up to do just that.”

835 companies were recognized across the nation.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act, passed in 2017, required the U.S. Secretary of Labor to start a program that honors employer efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. For more information about the program, click here.

