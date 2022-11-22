Kenny Chesney coming to Birmingham in 2023 for ‘I Go Back’ tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music star Kenny Chesney is going back to his roots for his 2023 tour.

His new “I Go Back” tour will having 21 stops, including two in Alabama.

He’ll perform in Birmingham on April 12 at Legacy arena at The BJCC, then at The Wharf in Orange Beach on May 27.

Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.