Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month.

Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect.

Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis set a total $1.815 million bail for the man accused of murdering a man and shooting at Mobile police officers. And he added a requirement that all of it be put up in cash.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said the bail is appropriate.

“Based on his conduct during the course of these events after intentionally murdering someone, shooting at someone else, trying to kill another individual,” she told FOX10 News. “He was on the run from those crimes, and while fleeing engaged in multiple shootouts with law enforcement officers, and then picked up another six attempted murder charges in the course of his flight from law enforcement regarding his crimes.”

A pair of Mobile police detectives testified Tuesday about the events of Nov. 7.

Detective Roy Graves testified that police responded to Bryant Street for a report that a gunman had fired three times at a man, once when he was in his truck and two times when he was out of the vehicle. He said police determined that Hannah was the shooter.

Later, Graves testified, Hannah punched a woman in the face during a domestic alteration. He said the woman’s brother, Matthew Richardson, came over to help her retrieve items from a shed. The officer testified that Hannah pointed a shotgun at her, prompting Richardson to push her out of the way. That’s when Hannah fatally shot him in the face, Graves said.

Detective Julius Nettles testified the defendant fled into a wooded area. He said the defendant later pointed the gun at another man and fired at police officers – and a K-9 dog – who tried to confront him. Nettles said officers returned fire, hitting Hannah three times.

Appearing in court from a video hookup at Mobile County Metro Jail, Hannah told Cheriogotis that he planned to hire a lawyer. The judge said he could do that if he wished, but for the purposes of Tuesday’s hearing, he appointed a public defender.

“This is a pretty serous litany of charges, and I want you to have someone on your side,” he said.

