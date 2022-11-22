Increasing clouds today

SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Increasing clouds during the afternoon hours with a slight chance of a shower mainly near the coast. Temperatures are warming up over the next few days with Thanksgiving day in the 70s, our next system will bring a chance of rain during the evening and overnight hours Thursday. A cold front will move through over the weekend and give us another chance of some showers and storms on Saturday we will keep an eye on this for the low end threat of some strong to severe storms. Sunshine will finally return on Monday.

TODAY - Increasing clouds. High near 69°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 73°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 53° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 62° High: 73° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, rain later in the day. Low: 64° High: 72° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

