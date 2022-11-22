Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Families will gather on November 24 for one of the most important meals of the year.

But unfortunately, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires in the home.

The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on:

Keep your eyes on cooking equipment, whether it be the stove, microwave or oven.

It’s great to gather the family together, but try to keep young children away from the kitchen.

If you’re frying a turkey, keep the fryer on a level surface and at least 10-15 feet away from any structure.

It never hurts to test how much oil should go in the fryer first by filling it with water, it can be extremely dangerous if it overflows.

Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said, “Not only is it important that day, it’s important all the time. But especially that day and for the simple fact that over the holidays everything’s hectic you’ve got family in, and you know, you don’t pay attention.”

Beasley also recommends taking note of where your fire extinguisher is before Thanksgiving.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.