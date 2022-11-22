CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.

“We’re going to make you really famous,” said Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers. “We’re going to put you on our Facebook page, on our website, and more than likely it’ll probably be shown to about 25,000 to 41,000 people.”

🚨 EXPOSING CRIMINALS 🚨



Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift this Black Friday…



“We're going to make you really famous,” a spokesperson told me. CrimeStoppers will post shoplifters’ photos so the public can identify them. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/12C35KTvF9 — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) November 22, 2022

The organization works with over 70 law enforcement agencies in the state to put criminals behind bars.

“Montgomery, Prattville, Troy, Wetumpka, for example,” Garrett said. “They try to go ahead and ramp up their security around this time.”

More security will only increase the chance of getting caught. There are also things shoppers can do to protect themselves.

To avoid being targeted, shop in groups and do not carry too much cash or expensive jewelry.

Consumers should be careful how they hold your credit card in public. People should make sure to cover up their name and numbers.

“There may be people that are waiting in line that may be able to take a photo or just write down your information,” Garrett said.

While people shop, they are urged to lock their car doors and never leave valuables, like guns, inside.

“It’s a known fact that the majority of guns that are out there on the street come from home burglaries and vehicle burglaries,” Garrett said.

Garrett expects more burglaries in the area after Black Friday, when people bring their Christmas gifts back home. He is reminding the public not to post too much personal information on social media. If a criminal knows an individual is away on vacation, their home may be targeted.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.