City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city.

As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.

The current center was built in 1958 and the city decided it was time for a change. “Today you know the needs of what we would want for a rec center are a little bit different than it was back in the 60′s,” said Public Works Director Barry Mott.

The plans will definitely bring the new center into the 21st century. The $30 million project will include four gyms, a six lane swimming pool with zero depth entry, an aquatics play structure, along with locker rooms and other amenities.

Director of Community Services and Recreation Billy Powell said, “It’s something that we’ve been working on for about 5 or 6 years, it’s something that we’ve been hoping for 20 plus years.”

One of the main goals is to make each activity closer together and easier to access, but that means the rerouting of roads. “Some of the complications of doing construction is that you have the existing roads and structures that are here,” said Mott. “So we’re working very closely with ALDOT with their public works department and the local community here that currently use this road.”

The recreation center’s compact design is one of the first of its kind locally. Mayor Cooper said, “What we have over there now and what you’re gonna see in the future is, it’s a big difference between night and day and, of course, if that’s not progress I’ll tell you the truth, when you look at it and you see what’s going to be in the place of the old facility, it’s really going to show that we are moving forward.”

After demolition is complete construction is an 18-24 month project. They hope to have the entire facility finished by 2024.

Whaley Construction Company will be building the new center, and plans to use the help of several Enterprise contractors.

