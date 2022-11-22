$96M Geneva County solar project approved

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Commission have announced the approval of a $96 million solar power project.

In a release sent to News 4 on Tuesday, the approval came during the November 16 commission meeting. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Hecate Energy, which has over $2 billion in assets and is a leader in solar, wind, and energy storage projects,” said Commission Chairman and Probate Judge Toby Seay. “There is a growing need from industries to have a green energy component to power their operations. Therefore, this project will enhance the Wiregrass area’s ability to draw future economic development investments.”

Seay went on to say that the project is expected to add around $1.2 million in sales tax, which he says will go to support the Geneva County School Systems and the Geneva County Road and Bridge Department. The project is also aimed to generate $200,000 per year in additional ad valorem taxes for the hospital and school systems.

To assist with the project, the Commission also approved a tax abatement agreement. The project is marked for a late 2024 start contingent upon all approvals. The resulting constructed project looks to generate around 80 Megawatts of power, capable of powering around 13,000 households. In addition, the project will involve more than 100 workers during the construction process, with 5 full time personnel to operate and maintain the project once construction is complete.

